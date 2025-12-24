Petrol price falls 12.6% YoY in Nov 2025 – NBS

By Progress Godfrey

ABUJA—The average retail price of Premium Motor Spirit fell sharply Year-on-Year (YoY) in November 2025, offering mild relief to consumers grappling with elevated transport and energy costs, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed.

Data from the PMS Report for November show that petrol sold at an average of ₦1,061.35 nationwide, representing a 12.59 percent decline from ₦1,214.17 recorded in November 2024.

However, the report indicates that prices edged higher on a Month-on-Month basis, as the November average increased by 0.86 percent from ₦1,052.31 in October 2025.

According to the report, “The average retail price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) for November 2025 was ₦1,061.35, indicating a 12.59% decrease compared to the value recorded in November 2024 (₦1,214.17),” the report stated.

A state-by-state analysis showed wide price disparities, with Borno State recording the highest average retail price at ₦1,133.86, followed by Sokoto at ₦1,118.83 and Kogi at ₦1,111.00. In contrast, Oyo, Nasarawa and Lagos recorded the lowest average prices at ₦997.39, ₦1,015.12 and ₦1,021.14, respectively.

On a zonal basis, the North East emerged as the most expensive region to buy petrol, with an average price of ₦1,084.04, while the South West remained the cheapest zone at ₦1,036.12, reflecting persistent regional cost differences in fuel distribution and access.