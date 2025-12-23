Pepsi Announces Wizkid as Headliner for GOAT Experience Concert

Pepsi has announced the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Experience concert, headlined by global Afrobeats star Wizkid, scheduled to hold in Lagos on December 28.

The announcement forms part of Pepsi’s #BabaForTheStreetz December 2025 campaign, which celebrates music, culture, and the vibrant energy that defines Nigeria’s Detty December season.

Over the years, Pepsi has remained a major force within Nigeria’s entertainment and pop culture ecosystem, consistently supporting landmark concerts and cultural moments that resonate with young audiences.

Wizkid’s return to Lagos for the GOAT concert is expected to be a major highlight of the festive season, drawing music lovers and culture enthusiasts for a night that reflects the global influence of Nigerian music.

As anticipation builds toward December 28, the concert reinforces Pepsi’s long-standing positioning as a brand deeply connected to the sounds and energy of the streets.