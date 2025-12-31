Peace returning to Katsina, greater progress ahead in 2026 — Gov Radda

Governor Dikko Radda Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has assured residents of the state of improved security, accelerated development and better governance as the state enters the year 2026.

Governor Radda expressed optimism that the coming year would usher in greater prosperity, deeper peace and sustainable development across Katsina State.

The Katsina Governor gave the assurance in a New Year message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, on Tuesday.

He said peace was gradually returning to the state as a result of the combined efforts of the government, security agencies, traditional rulers and other key stakeholders.

According to him, several frontline local government areas that were previously affected by banditry have recorded a significant reduction in criminal activities.

“Some of our frontline local government areas that were once terrorised by bandits have witnessed drastic reduction in criminal activities. We are optimistic that 2026 will bring even greater security improvements,” the governor said.

Radda commended security personnel, members of community watch corps, traditional institutions and residents for their cooperation and support in tackling insecurity in the state.

The governor also highlighted his administration’s investments in the education sector, including the provision of bursaries, introduction of scholarship schemes, construction and renovation of classrooms, as well as the distribution of multimillion-naira educational materials.

He said his administration, under the “Building Your Future” agenda, had prioritised education as the foundation for sustainable development, stressing that no child would be denied access to quality education due to financial constraints.

On infrastructure, Radda disclosed that urban renewal projects had been launched across the three senatorial districts of the state, with the construction of roads and other infrastructural facilities.

He assured residents that more legacy projects would be commissioned in 2026, aimed at transforming both urban and rural areas and improving the quality of life of the people.

The governor further noted that his administration had recorded notable progress in agriculture and livestock development, with interventions that supported farmers to achieve bumper harvests.

“Our agricultural interventions have helped address food insecurity and empowered thousands of women. We will continue to support our farmers and livestock breeders to ensure Katsina feeds itself and contributes to national food security,” he said.

In the health sector, Radda announced the approval of 15 fully equipped conventional ambulances, alongside the ongoing assembly of tricycle ambulances to serve all 361 wards in the state.

He added that primary healthcare centres were being upgraded to operate on a 24-hour basis, while recruitment of health personnel was ongoing to strengthen service delivery.

The governor disclosed that he had toured all 34 local government areas of the state to commission projects and engage directly with residents.

“The feedback from our people during the statewide tour will inform our actions in 2026. We listened, we took note, and we will deliver,” he assured.

Radda urged residents to remain patient, prayerful and supportive of government policies aimed at improving their welfare, while praying for peace, unity and prosperity for Katsina State and Nigeria in the New Year.

He wished the people of the state a happy and prosperous New Year.