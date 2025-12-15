PDP zone 3 Kaduna reaffirms grassroots strength, eyes 2027 elections

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KAFANCHAN – Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zone 3 of Kaduna State have reaffirmed the party’s deep-rooted strength at the grassroots, expressing confidence in its ability to rebound and reclaim political dominance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The declaration came on Monday during a zonal summit themed “Get Strengthened: A Wake-Up Call to PDP Members.”

Speaking at the event, PDP Zone 3 Chairman Yusuf Danjuma Akuso downplayed concerns over recent defections, describing them as insignificant compared to the party’s enduring grassroots support across the zone. He emphasized that the PDP remains firmly embedded among the people and is well-positioned for future electoral success.

Akuso expressed optimism about the zone’s political prospects, asserting that Zone 3 has the capacity to produce a senator and members of the House of Representatives in upcoming elections.

Delivering the keynote address, former Kaduna State Governor and Special Guest of Honour, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, urged members to remain steadfast, focused, and united as preparations for the 2027 elections intensify. He assured party faithful that leadership challenges at the national level would not weaken the PDP or diminish its electoral prospects.

Senator Makarfi also cautioned against money politics during party primaries, urging members to elect credible, principled, and people-oriented candidates. He emphasized that the party’s future depends on integrity, vision, and commitment rather than financial inducement.

In a goodwill message, former Minister of Environment, Mrs. Lawrencia Mallam, reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of women to the PDP, pledging sustained mobilisation of women across Zone 3 to strengthen the party at all levels.

Also speaking, the immediate past PDP State Chairman, Felix Hassan Hyat, reflected on the party’s legacy in Southern Kaduna, highlighting achievements during the Makarfi administration, including the creation of chiefdoms and significant rural development projects, particularly in road infrastructure.

PDP State Chairman, Chief Edward Percy Marsha, commended members for the confidence reposed in the current leadership, noting that a recent court ruling upheld the party’s challenge against the installation of local government council chairmen without elections. He added that the departure of some members has created opportunities for a new generation of leaders, strengthening the party’s internal structure and enhancing its prospects for future elections.

The summit featured goodwill messages from party leaders and stakeholders, reinforcing a renewed sense of unity, resolve, and determination within the PDP family in Kaduna State’s Zone 3.