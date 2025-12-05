PDP welcomes Supreme Court ruling on Osun council allocations

Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State has welcomed the Supreme Court’s split ruling on the state’s withheld local government allocations.

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In a statement on Friday, the state Chairman of the party, Sunday Bisi, said the judgement “reaffirmed the rule of law” despite alleged interference.

He said the ruling exposed “unconstitutional directives” earlier issued by the AGF and Finance Ministry to pay council funds to “illegal entities”.

Bisi recalled warning that the crisis was fuelled by sacked chairmen who opened accounts “in defiance of valid court judgements”.

He said the situation worsened after the Court of Appeal affirmed the validity of the February 22 council election.

“Despite this clarity, the Attorney-General still authorised payments to individuals without mandate because they were APC members,” Bisi said.

He added that the Supreme Court’s position meant the bank accounts opened by the ex-chairmen were “inoperable and tainted by illegality”.

Bisi urged all parties to respect the judgement and avoid manipulation by “desperate elements hungry for power”.

He commended the Awotunde-led ALGON for its patience “despite stark provocations from enemies of democratic stability”.

The PDP chairman thanked residents for their support during what it called a “dark period” and urged continued faith in Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Bisi restated that only the Feb. 22 elected chairmen, already upheld by the Appeal Court, remain legally recognised.

He warned security agencies against taking sides, saying protection for officials removed by court order “invites anarchy”.

Vanguard News