PDP: Turaki’s NWC gains momentum as power brokers storm Abuja

Appoints 24-member Osun governorship appeal panel

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Statutory organs and key leadership blocs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have thrown their weight behind the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) led by Barr. Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, signaling a swift consolidation effort as the party moves to steady itself after the 2025 National Convention in Ibadan.

In a statement signed by the National Organizing Secretary, Theophilus Dakas Shan, the party announced that major PDP structures; including state chairmen, National Assembly caucuses, National Ex-Officio members, and forums of former governors, ministers, and past NWC officials have scheduled a series of solidarity meetings with the new national leadership in Abuja.

According to the timetable, the NWC will on Wednesday, meet separately with PDP state chairmen, members of the House of Representatives, and National Ex-Officio members.

During the engagements, the Committee will also present the Certificate of Return to Dr. Oluwole Oluyede, the party’s flagbearer for the June 20, 2026 Ekiti State governorship election.

Also, on December 16, former governors, former ministers, and former NWC members are expected to meet the new party leadership, while the Senate Caucus will hold its session with the NWC on December 17.

“The meetings are part of the consolidating efforts of the newly elected NWC to stabilize and chart a new course for the party flowing from the successful conduct of the just concluded 2025 elective National Convention of the party in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital,” Shan stated.

In a related development, the PDP has appointed a 24-member Osun State Governorship Appeal Panel to review appeals arising from the recently concluded primary election ahead of the state’s 2026 governorship poll.

The panel, chaired by the National Chairman, Turaki, will sit on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at the Bauchi Governors Lodge, Tatari Ali House, Asokoro, Abuja.

The panel includes Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja as Secretary, with members drawn from across the geopolitical zones. Emmanuel Ekpe and Suleiman Usman will serve as Administrative Secretaries.

“In carrying out this assignment, the Panel is expected to be guided strictly by the PDP Constitution (2025 as amended), the Electoral Guidelines for Party Primary and Electoral Act, 2022,” the party said.