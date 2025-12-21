PDP House built by Ekwueme demolished by Obasanjo, by Dele Sobowale

Dele Sobowale

Two bald men fighting over a [toothless] comb.”

Reading that Alhaji Turaki and Sule Lamido were fighting over who would be Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to me, was the funniest joke of the year. It sounded like a tragic story of two elderly women laying claim to a baby during the World War II, not realizing that the baby was dead. Expulsion of members of one faction, by the other group had me rolling on the floor.

My old friend, Bode George, who wielded great powers in the South West was expelled by people who were still in the university when he was a Navy Commodore. What else he wants to achieve in politics is unclear to me. But, certainly, he cannot attain his goal with a corpse tied to his political back. PDP is dead; and the minute the politicians still nursing it allow us to have a decent Owambe party for it the better for us. I promise not to take more than two bottles of Gulder.

A TRAGEDY LONG FORETOLD

“In times of victory, prophets are unnecessary distractions.”

Trevor Roper, 1914-2003, VANGUARD BOOK OF QUOTATIONS, VBQ p204.

The rapid death of the PDP was predicted before the 1999 Presidential Election.

“On 21 February, 1999, in a column titled: To My Brother Alex Ekwueme, I had predicted just this outcome…:

Many of us have assumed that the military revolution, which ended up as all revolutions, in the hands of mad men, would have cautioned Nigerians about the dangers of continuing military influence on our lives; and in that regard your emergence as the leader of the PDP and presidential aspirant, raised hopes of deliverance. Even the entry of General Obasanjo was not seen as a threat to that aspiration. Not because people had anything against Obasanjo personally, I certainly don’t, but, because the clean break with regimented governance, with orders issued to be obeyed, “ with immediate effect” irrespective of the soundness of the decision, could not be achieved by looking backwards instead of moving forward. At least, so we thought.

But, as events unfolded, asN130 million was first donated by faceless manipulators and billions more weighed in on the side of continuation of military rule by other means,, it became increasingly clear that the party you once called “my baby” would be snatched from you by powerful groups hell-bent on ensuring that the clean break with the past does not occur.” (Source: PDP: CORRUPTION INCORPORATED p 99).

Read the book; and you will discover that right from the beginning, Obasanjo’s entry into the PDP was tainted with bare-faced corruption of the electoral process. If the founders of the PDP, the G-34, had the courage to insist on following their constitution, instead of bastardizing it, to please Obasanjo’s promoters, the party would not be on the way to the mortuary today. The man was not entitled to run for the Presidency. In my February 21, 1999, I also made three predictions. First, that failure to stick to their constitution and field Ekwueme would mean that the man, though promised a shot after Obasanjo, would never again be President. Furthermore, another Igbo Presidential hopeful with a strong party behind him might not emerge for a generation. Second, the wounds of the Civil War,whichhisPresidencywould have healed, would perpetually remain open and festering inducing another strong and unending demand for secession.. Third, that by betraying the hopes of millions of Nigerians, so openly, the PDP would not last long.

I will leave the first two predictions untouched for now. The third is more urgent and relevant. Late Chief Vincent Ogbulafor, a transient Chairman of the PDP, was most amusing when, at nearly 60, he declared that PDP would rule for 70 years. Politicians trade on falsehood; prophets don’t. He was still alive when Buhari mounted the saddle. I wish he is around today to witness how the emaciated body Ekwueme called “my baby ” has been butchered by political desperados.

HOW THE BABY DIED.

“I dey laugh O!” Former President Obasanjo.

Death came to the PDP very slowly. Poor former President Jonathan was only unfortunate to be the one to bring the occupancy of Aso Rock to an end. Like the Biblical house built on sand, quick sand this time, PDP was founded on corruption and sustained by mutually-accepted lies. OBJ moved very quickly to militarize the party. First, he contrived to remove Solomon Lar, a G-34 member, who, as Chairman, led the party to victories in all the elections – because the Plateau Chief was perceived as too “independent”; and as a lawyer, would insist on following the rules and regulations of the party. He brought in a “yes- man”. Later, he would bring in four stooges until Colonel Alli (rtd) became Chairman. Along theway,lateChiefAuduOgbeh, Old King’s College boy, was forced to resign virtually at gun-point.Intheend,Obasanjo, Alli, both retired Army officers, and Bode George, retired Navy Commodore, ran the PDP.

Because power would inevitably corrupt, another para-military person, late Chief Tony Anenih, was installed as National Party Leader; with wide powers to intervene in party affairs nationwide. The PDP constitution, which was being torn to shreds, had no provision for National Leader. There was no Igbo politician in the innermost caucus of power – despite voting overwhelmingly twice for Obasanjo.

“I will make you an offer you cannot refuse.” – Mafia Boss to Shop Owner in New York.

After failing in his bid for the Third Term, Baba Iyabo paid Nigeria back as only a dictator could. The PDP presidential primary was a one-man show. After getting Nuhu Ribadu, ever ready to please who ever invites him to “come and eat” to declare every other contestant corrupt, without providing evidence in court, the President ordered all the other candidates to withdraw for Yar’Adua; who was not interested because he knew the truth about terminal illness. Not one to do things by half, OBJ also dictated who would be Vice President. That was democracy Olumo Rock Barracks style. PDP members were made offers they could not refuse; not, with Ribadu ready to release allegations of corruption against any dissenter. Baba got away with it.

“Politicians are their own grave diggers”. Will Rogers, 1897-1935, VBQ p 192.

Fortunately, even strong politicians are not God.

Without realizing it, Obasanjo had set in motion the series of events which would ultimately bring PDP rule to an end – eight years after he left office. Politicians quite often, not only dig their own graves, they dig those of others as well. Today, the two pieces of what used to be PDP are as dead as any corpse in a graveyard.

STILL THEY NEVER LEARN

“PDP leaders enlist Obasanjo for 2027 comeback.” News Report, December 14, 2025.

The vendor brought me my papers this morning; just as I was finishing this article. On the front page of one of them was this report. Even before reading the full story, I knew which faction would go to Abeokuta to seek Baba’s assistance and support. Wike’s group would not go; because Tinubu would disapprove. Only the Turaki-led segment would undertake that worthless trip and receive a lot of hot air as advice. The outcome was predictable. According to one of those who had time and money to waste, “He [Obasanjo] practically and particularly said we can’t afford indiscipline; that indiscipline destroys everything”. Really. Does the Chairman of any organization need to travel from Abuja to Abeokuta to learn that? Thank God, the PDP is not the only political party left to challenge APC in 2027; otherwise, we might as well start talking about 2031.

Bring the coffin quickly; this cadaver stinks to high heavens!!!

REMEMBER THE AGED AT CHRISTMAS

“What is the worst of woes that wait on age/ What stamps the wrinkles deeper on the brow?/To view each loved one blotted from the page/And be alone as I am now.”

Lord Byron, 1788-1824, VANGUARD BOOK OF QUOTATIONS, VBQ p 131.

Lord Byron died at the age of 36. Obviously, the poem was not written from personal experience but out of strong empathy for old people – one of who was an old grandmother who had seen all her children and grandchildren die; leaving her alone. I am writing from personal and daily experience about the loneliness of very old people in Lagos Island. At 81+ and the Head of Family four times, as well as the only living Trustee of the Massey Morning Daily Praying Band, I have spent the last twenty years tending to the old and lonely on the Island.

At no time are the aged at the greatest risk of neglect than during the Christian and Muslim festivals. The children, and sometimes the grandchildren, they lovingly brought up, during good and bad times rush out to enjoy themselves – while the grandmas and grandpas are locked in. Those who can still get up and walk are helped to the Muslim praying ground or the churches; returned home and promptly abandoned. Oddly enough, those are the lucky ones. The real pathetic cases are the once without a soul responsible for them – except neighbours who care. The situation has got infinitely worse in the last three years for all of them. Many will have nothing to eat while we feast.

At the Massey Morning Daily Praying Band, where my title is Evangelist Dele Sobowale, I have provided for those I could help at Easter and Christmas. The number has increased this year. The President’s wife and some Governors’ wives entertain selected children during Christmas. I share my “five loafs and two fishes” with all comers. Your help is needed this year. Send food stuffs, malt drinks, bottle water or send money. Two thousand naira can give a 90 year old a really Merry Christmas. All money should be sent to: Massey Morning Daily Praying Band, First Bank: 300-947-1033.

I am not a signatory to that account; two old men are. I just help them to raise funds.

As you remember the old people this Christmas, God will never forget you. Merry Christmas in advance.