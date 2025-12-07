PDP factional BoT holds meeting, vows to hold pending state congresses

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) factional Board of Trustees (BoT), under the chairmanship of Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa, is presently meeting in Abuja.

Ohuabunwa, in his opening address at the meeting, reaffirmed the board’s commitment to restoring confidence within the party and to organising congresses in states where they had yet to hold one.

Ohuabunwa said that the party’s national leadership was ready to work collaboratively with all state chapters to bring fresh leadership and stability across the country.

He outlined the PDP’s roadmap to include conducting overdue state congresses, consolidating ongoing achievements, and supporting the national leadership to steer the party back on course.

The steps, according to him, are critical to ensuring unity, transparency and strengthening grassroots engagement.

“By holding timely congresses and reinforcing organisational discipline, PDP hopes to rebuild trust among members and present a more organised, credible front ahead of future elections,” he said.

Vanguard News