PDP condemns Maiduguri mosque bombing, accuses Tinubu govt of failing on security

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned Wednesday’s bomb explosion at a mosque in Maiduguri, Borno State, describing the attack as unacceptable and blaming the administration of President Bola Tinubu for what it called a failure to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the opposition party said the incident was a grim reminder of the worsening security situation across the country.

“The news of an explosion at a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, is another sad reminder of the rising insecurity that has become the unfortunate contemporary reality Nigerians face,” the party said.

Describing the attack as “totally unacceptable,” the PDP argued that the primary responsibility of any government is the protection of citizens.

“The irreducible minimum the government should offer its people is the protection of lives and property. This administration has failed woefully in this respect and should rise to the occasion rather than resort to rhetoric and playing politics with security,” the statement added.

The PDP also commiserated with families of those who lost their loved ones in the attack, stressing that no Nigerian should be killed while worshipping.

“No one should lose their life while worshipping God,” the party said.

The opposition party further warned that continued attacks on places of worship could undermine constitutional rights and deepen fear across religious communities.

“If attacks on places of worship continue unchecked, they would not only violate the constitutional right of Nigerians to freely practise their faith but also create an atmosphere of fear that threatens the fabric of our religious society,” it stated.

Calling for urgent action, the PDP urged both the Federal and Borno State governments to move beyond promises and deploy effective security measures, especially during the yuletide season.

“We call on the Federal and State Governments to take immediate and practical steps to protect our citizens throughout this yuletide season and beyond. Nigerians deserve more than empty promises and political rhetoric,” the party said.

According to reports, suspected Boko Haram insurgents detonated an improvised explosive device at a Juma’at Mosque in Gamboru Ward, near the Customs area in Maiduguri, on Wednesday evening, as Muslim worshippers were observing the Maghrib prayer.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Borno State, ASP Nahum Daso, said preliminary investigations confirmed that five people were killed, while about 35 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the explosion.

Vanguard News