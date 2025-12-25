PDP calls for practical steps to protect citizens after Christmas Eve explosion

PDP flags

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Federal and State Governments to take immediate and practical steps to protect citizens throughout the yuletide season and beyond.

The party made the call in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, in Abuja on Thursday, while reacting to the Christmas eve explosion in a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri.

Ememobong said that the news of the explosion served as another sad reminder of the rising insecurity facing Nigerians.

He described the incident as totally unacceptable; urging that the menace should be confronted with the urgency and seriousness it deserved

“We commiserate with the families of those who have lost their loved ones in this senseless attack.

“No one should lose their life while worshipping God.

“If these attacks on places of worship continue unchecked, they will not only violate the constitutional right of Nigerians to freely worship but will also create an atmosphere of fear that threatens the very fabric of our religious society,” he said.

Ememobong said that Nigerians needed concrete, actionable security strategies deployed on the ground.