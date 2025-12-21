Payments into ‘Private Accounts’: Tinted glass permit controversy, things to know

File image.

By Vera Opia

The controversy over the enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy has once again placed the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on a collision course, raising fundamental questions about legality, constitutional authority and respect for court orders.

Read Also: Tinted Glass Permit: Confusion over court judgment

It resurfaced after a press release dated December 15, 2025, announced that enforcement of the suspended policy would resume from January 2, 2026. The announcement triggered immediate backlash because the policy had earlier been suspended following legal actions and high-level engagements between the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the NBA.

At issue is whether the Police have the power to impose a paid permit regime on motorists and whether such enforcement can proceed while related suits are pending before the courts. The NBA insisted that the policy is not merely controversial but unlawful.

According to the association, the enforcement regime amounts to executive overreach, violates citizens’ rights and undermines the authority of the courts, particularly given that enforcement was previously suspended based on undertakings made by Police counsel in open court. Beyond the headline debate, the NBA’s detailed statement sheds light on several lesser-known legal, financial and institutional issues surrounding the tinted glass permit policy, many of which are critical to understanding why the matter has become a major national controversy.

The things to know

A quick look at the key issues provides a deeper understanding of the matter.

1. The policy is already before the courts Its legality and constitutionality of the tinted glass permit policy are currently being determined by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

2. Judgment has been reserved The Abuja court has fully heard the matter and reserved judgment, meaning enforcement could pre-empt the court’s decision.

3. Enforcement was officially suspended The Inspector General of Police agreed with the NBA to suspend enforcement pending judicial determination.

4. The court relied on that suspension The court struck out an interlocutory application based on the assurance given by Police counsel.

5. A separate court ordered status quo The Federal High Court, Warri Division, ordered parties to maintain the status quo, restraining enforcement.

6. The policy is anchored on a militaryera law The Motor Tinted Glass (Prohibition) Act of 1991 was promulgated under The payment structure raises serious questions about accountability and corruption.

7. Existing permits were invalidated Previously issued permits were nullified without any statutory justification.

8. Annual renewal lacks legal backing There is no law authorising compulsory yearly renewal of tinted glass permits.

9. The policy adds to Nigeria’s tax burden The permit fee compounds the multiple levies already borne by Nigerians.

10. It conflicts with upcoming tax reforms The policy undermines reforms scheduled for January 2026 aimed at reducing multiple taxes.

11. Modern vehicles come tinted from factories Most imported cars already have factory-fitted tinted glass.

12. Past enforcement was abuseprone Previous attempts were marked by extortion, harassment and intimidation.

13. Young Nigerians would be mostly affected Youth profiling featured prominently in roadside enforcement.

14. The NBA has mobilised nationwide defence NBA branches and its Human Rights Committee have been directed to defend affected citizens and pursue contempt proceedings if necessary.

However, Sunday Vanguard can authoritatively state that the tinted glass permit controversy goes beyond vehicle regulation. It indeed raises deeper questions about the limits of executive power, the monetisation of law enforcement, the sanctity of judicial undertakings and the rule of law in a constitutional democracy.

It is believed that how the matter is resolved will set an important precedent for policing, governance and citizens’ rights in Nigeria.

Vanguard News