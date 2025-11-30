Pastor Muoka warns youths against get-rich-quick syndrome, urges return to righteous living

By Olayinka Latona

General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, on Sunday cautioned Nigerian youths against the growing obsession with instant wealth, warning that the trend fuels crime and moral decay in society.

Speaking at the ministry’s international crusade themed “Hope for the Needy” at the Chosen Revival Ground in Ijesha, Lagos, Pastor Muoka urged young people to shun shortcuts to riches and instead embrace hard work, holiness, and total dependence on God.

Delivering a sermon titled “The Needy & Their Cry, God’s Intervention and Its Benefits,” he attributed rising cases of kidnapping, ritual killings, cybercrime and drug-related offences to an excessive pursuit of quick money.

“Chosen youths, do not join others to do evil. Do not join Yahoo-Yahoo. Do not dupe people to get money. Maintain holiness, work hard and God will prosper you,” he said.

He noted that many young people no longer value the dignity of labour, a trend he said has led to avoidable deaths, imprisonment and spiritual destruction.

Pastor Muoka also warned women and other members against what he described as unholy practices, particularly the use of excessive makeup and revealing clothing. “You don’t need extra eye, makeup, or attachments. Do not dress to expose your body — that is sin,” he cautioned.

He further admonished the congregation not to use their positions to oppress others but to be a blessing to those around them.

The two-day crusade featured numerous testimonies, including that of a young boy who reportedly regained the ability to walk after five years of paralysis.