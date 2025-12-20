Pastor Chris Okafor: Drama unfolds in another Nigerian showbiz saga

By Benjamin Njoku

The Nigerian social media sphere is ablaze with a fresh show biz saga. Actress Doris Ogala has taken to the internet to accuse Lagos based Pastor Chris Okafor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry of reneging on a marriage promise.

She says the cleric, with whom she began a relationship in 2017, asked her to leave her ex husband with the assurance that they would marry. After nine years, Okafor proposed to another woman, leaving Ogala “shattered.”

Ogala launched a public campaign, granting interviews and posting videos to share her story and seek sympathy. The pastor, perceived as a “ladies’ man,” went ahead and married his partner Pearl, prompting mixed reactions.

Ogala’s legal team, Synergy Law Partners, issued a demand letter dated 16 December, seeking N1 billion in damages for breach of promise. The letter cites introductions to the pastor’s family, public appearances, WhatsApp chats, banking records (including a N45 million transfer) and other evidence as proof of a legitimate expectation of marriage.

According to the lawyers, the public announcement of Okafor’s engagement caused Ogala emotional distress, reputational harm and intense online harassment, including the unauthorized circulation of private photos.

The pastor has been given 21 days to settle before a court suit is filed. As of now, Pastor Chris Okafor and his legal representatives have not commented publicly.

However, the scandal reportedly dampened attendance at his wedding ceremony in Lekki, Lagos, which was attended by only family and close friends. This, however, appears to be just the beginning of the unfolding drama.