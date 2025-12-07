Pastor Adeboye assures believers of Divine Victory amid national challenges

Pastor Enoch Adeboye

….As RCCG Holds National Day of Prayer for Nigeria

By Olayinka Latona

In a message of hope and assurance, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), declared that divine victory is certain for the church, even in the face of national adversities.

Delivering a virtual address during the church’s monthly Thanksgiving and Special Prayer Service for Builders, themed “The Great Builder,” Pastor Adeboye emphasized God’s promise to build His church, citing Matthew 16:18: “On this rock I will build my church, and the gates of Hades will not overcome it.”

“That’s good news for us, particularly in Nigeria at a time like this. It doesn’t matter how hard the devil may try, it cannot prevail against the church because it is God Himself who said, ‘I will build my church.’ Whether the devil likes it or not, the church is going to laugh last,” he affirmed.

Pastor Adeboye highlighted God as the ultimate builder—not just of houses, but of destinies, marriages, families, and prosperous businesses. He pronounced breakthroughs for tenants and struggling entrepreneurs, underscoring that God’s care extends from providing shelter to ensuring familial and economic prosperity.

He further warned that dishonoring God could lead to a divine alteration of one’s destiny, quoting 1 Samuel 2:30: “God builds your future; He builds your destiny; He is the one in control of your tomorrow… If anybody, no matter how powerful, begins to tell you, ‘I will finish you,’ look at the fellow and say, ‘Hey, you are not the builder of my destiny.’”

In alignment with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)’s declaration of a National Day of Prayer against attacks on Christians, RCCG members, led by Pastor Oladele Balogun, Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Administration, prayed for peace, stability, and national renewal.

Speaking to journalists after the service, Pastor Balogun called for national optimism anchored in moral and spiritual rebirth, urging leaders to model righteousness. “Let us be optimistic and put our trust in God that our tomorrow will be all right,” he said. “We need to turn away from our evil ways and embrace Godly ways so that God can show us mercy. Leaders should give good examples to follow. If we build a righteous nation, our glory shall be restored.”