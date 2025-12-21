Oyo town agog as Alaafin confers chieftaincy title on Seyi Tinubu

The ancient town of Oyo is agog as the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, is set to confer the chieftaincy title of “Okanlomo of Yorubaland” on Mr Seyi Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Sunday that dignitaries are already arriving at the venue, awaiting the ceremonies to start.

Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, is a distinguished entrepreneur and business leader, born on Oct. 13, 1985.

He earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and a Master of Laws (LLM) in Corporate and Commercial Law from the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom.

He was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar in 2013.

Also to be conferred with the title of “Obaloyin of Yorubaland” is Sen. Abdul’ aziz Yari, representing Zamfara West Senatorial District.

Yari is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Water Resources and Sanitation.

Among the early dignitaries at the event are the former Ogun governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Others include members of the House of Representatives, led by Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu; members of the Federal Executive Council and traditional rulers from Nigeria and the Republic of Benin.

The Minister of Power, Chief Bayo Adelabu; the Statistician-General of the Federation, Mr Adeyemo Adeniran; Minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Mr Olawale Edun, and Sen. Teslim Folarin.

The event offers petty traders the opportunity to make brisk business around the venue, with ace Fuji musician, Saheed Osupa, on the music stand.

NAN reports that Oyo, a pre-colonial kingdom in present-day Nigeria, was founded about a thousand years ago by Oranmiyan of the Yoruba people of West Africa.

It quickly grew to one of the most powerful states in the Yoruba-speaking region.

Vanguard News