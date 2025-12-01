Oyebanji submits names of former commissioners to Ekiti Assembly for consideration

Oyebanji

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti — The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has forwarded a list of nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and approval as Commissioners, part of efforts to reconstitute his cabinet.

The statement, signed by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, did not disclose the names of the nominees, but indicated that they include members of the cabinet dissolved on August 10, 2025.

The former commissioners and special advisers were directed to hand over their duties to permanent secretaries or senior civil servants in their respective ministries, departments, and agencies.

According to the statement, “The decision to re-present the former commissioners for consideration by the State Assembly was jointly taken by the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other party stakeholders in Ekiti State, who recommended retaining the team. The decision is aimed at ensuring party unity ahead of the June 20, 2026, governorship election.”

The Governor had previously emphasized that party leaders and community representatives would play key roles in the appointment process to ensure accountability and public confidence in government officials.