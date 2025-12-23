Oyebanji signs N415bn 2026 budget, pledges end to double taxation in Ekiti

Oyebanji

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has signed the 2026 Appropriation Law, the Ekiti State Revenue Administration Law (2025), and the Ekiti State College of Technology, Ijero-Ekiti Law (2025) into law, pledging zero tolerance for double taxation, protection against extortion, and empowerment of local governments.

The 2026 budget, dubbed the “Budget of Sustainable Governance,” totals ₦415.57 billion, with 53 per cent allocated to recurrent expenditure and 47 per cent to capital projects. The laws were assented to at a formal ceremony at the Governor’s Office in Ado-Ekiti, following their passage by the State House of Assembly.

Governor Oyebanji described the new laws as critical to the administration’s shared prosperity agenda and transformative growth objectives. He noted that the 2026 budget was prepared after extensive consultations with stakeholders and aligns with global best practices, anchored on the six pillars of the Ekiti State Development Plan 2021–2050. The budget prioritizes completing ongoing projects, enhancing food security, creating wealth, and accelerating infrastructure development.

On revenue administration, Oyebanji highlighted that the new law would ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability while safeguarding taxpayers and promoting investment. “We have officially eliminated manual bills and cash transactions, adopting a fully electronic payment, billing, and receipting system to eradicate leakages,” he said.

The Governor also announced reforms to protect businesses from double taxation, including the repeal of the Hotel Occupancy and Restaurant Consumption Tax Law (2022) and the elimination of interstate haulage fees through a standardized Joint Revenue Board sticker system.

To further protect citizens from unfair treatment, the Revenue Administration Law establishes grievance redress panels, mobile revenue courts, and Special Purpose Tax Officers to maintain integrity within the system. The law also harmonizes taxes between the state and local governments, ensuring cooperation between Local Government Revenue Committees and the Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service (EKIRS).

In the education sector, the Ekiti State College of Technology, Ijero-Ekiti Law upgrades the former College of Health Sciences and Technology to a full-fledged polytechnic, providing a legal and administrative framework for academic programmes, accreditation, funding, staff welfare, infrastructure, and student support. Governor Oyebanji expressed confidence that the institution would become a centre of excellence for producing competent middle-level manpower for the state and the nation.

The Governor emphasized that the 2026 budget and associated laws position Ekiti State as a reform-driven, business-friendly state and reinforce the administration’s commitment to sustainable governance, economic empowerment, and inclusive development.