Overland Airways resumes Ibadan-Abuja flights

Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian carrier, Overland Airways, has concluded plans to recommence flight services from Samuel Ladoke Akintola International Airport, Ibadan, to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The airline, which will operate on the Ibadan route using its brand new 88-seater Embraer 175 aircraft, will begin operations on December 23, 2025.

The airline will commence three weekly services from Ibadan to Abuja on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flights will depart Abuja to Ibadan by 10:30am and Ibadan to Abuja by 12:00pm.

Speaking on the development, Chief Operating Officer of Overland Airways, Mrs Aderonke Emmanuel-James said: “As the pioneer airline on the Ibadan route Overland Airways is excited to return to Ibadan to continue the excellent flight services we have provided to the people of Ibadan, Oyo and Osun states over the past 22 years. We equally wish to congratulate the Government of Oyo State for the extensive improvement works at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola International Airport, Ibadan. We assure our esteemed customers of reliable and consistent flight services.”

Ibadan International Airport, which was closed in March 2025 for upgrade of its facilities, was recently granted approval by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, for commencement of scheduled flight operations.

The NCAA said it gave the approval after reviewing the updated status of safety-critical facilities, operational arrangements and mitigation measures, which followed recent developments at the aerodrome and the additional information provided by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

Vanguard News