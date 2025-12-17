Over 70 kidnappers in correctional centre in Kwara, says LG chair

Hon Femi Yusuf,ALGON Kwara state chapter,and Chairman Ifelodun local government.

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

Spokesperson of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Kwara state chapter and Chairman of Ifelodun local government, Alh Femi Yusuf, has said that over 70 Kidnappers have been prosecuted and sent to the Correctional Facility centre in Ilorin.

It should be noted that Ifelodun local government, the largest local government in the state, records the highest cases of abductions and other criminalities among others.

He said this in an interview with journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday.

‘So far over 70 Kidnappers have been prosecuted and sent to the Correctional Centre Facility in Ilorin,and we are not relenting on our efforts,”he said.

The council chairman also expressed serious concerns over challenges of Informants in the state which has made problems of Kidnappings seemingly insurmountable.

According to the Chairman,”There’s moral decay among our people,and this has made the challenge of Informants, which is aiding Kidnappings, insurmountable.

“Our people sell their own kinsmen for the sake of money, despite every step and decisions we have taken,it’s really very disturbing. We really need to jointly find ways around it.

“We have really done much, including the local ways on this informant’s problem,but we’ll put it behind us.I want to admonish our parents and guardians to let our people know that life is not all about money, particularly blood money.”he added

Femi Yusuf also expressed concern about how his efforts to register non natives in the local government in order to be able to easily track incidents of insecurity was sabotaged by the residents Fulanis on the excuse that they would be ostracized in the scheme of things by the excercise.

He further expressed frustration that despite all efforts,one of the monarchs Alhaji Kamilu Salami,the Ojibara of Bayagan Ile has remained in the captivity of his abductors since twenty days ago.