Over 60 benefit from Gbonse Foundation medical outreach in Lagos community

More than 60 residents of Ifeoluwa Community Development Association (CDA) in the Idimu area of Lagos took part in the medical outreach conducted by Gbonse Foundation for Economic Development on Saturday, December 20.

The beneficiaries comprised men and women, old and young, businesspeople, the employed and retirees.

With a doctor and nurses provided by Hygeia HMO Ltd, the foundation’s partner; Ifeoluwa CDA residents were treated to free medical checks, including weight, blood pressure and blood sugar tests.

Founder and chairman of Gbonse Foundation, Helen Olaniyan, represented by Susan Aigbe, said the organisation remains committed to touching lives for the better.

“Our organisation is committed to improving the lives of underserved individuals through financial empowerment, social support and accessible healthcare services,” she said.

“Today’s outreach is part of our mission to ensure that everyone — especially those who may not have regular access to medical care — receives basic health checks and guidance that can help prevent illness and promote long, healthy living.”

Gbonse Foundation also provides convenient and flexible loans with no collateral for women to grow their businesses. It supports skill acquisition in areas such as shoemaking, fashion designing and barbing, while offering small loans to help women fund their children’s education at kindergarten, primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

Chairman of Ifeoluwa CDA Abdulwasiu Adedokun was full of praises to the foundation for the Yuletide gift it brought to residents of the community.

“We appreciate Gbonse Foundation for what they have done. May God bless their organisation,” Adedokun said.

One of the beneficiaries, Olusola Adegbuyi, a businesswoman, spoke with Vanguard on the importance of the health checks. “This initiative has really helped us especially the elderly people. It has helped them in knowing their health status. I think they should keep it up,” Mrs Adegbuyi said.