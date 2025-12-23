Otti restores power supply in Abia’s only oil-producing LGA after nine years of blackout

Gov. Otti

By Steve Oko

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has restored electricity to 33 communities in Ukwa West Local Government Area, the state’s only oil-producing council, ending nearly a decade-long blackout.

The communities had remained in darkness following vandalism that destroyed power installations, a situation successive administrations were unable to resolve.

The restoration project was implemented by the Abia State Government through the Abia State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ASOPADEC) under the supervision of the Ministry of Power and Public Utilities.

Governor Otti officially commissioned the power supply at Central Primary School, Obehie, arriving in the newly launched Abia Green Shuttle EV Bus alongside members of his cabinet. He urged residents to protect the electricity infrastructure, warning that vandals are often members of the local community.

“I believe that we have a responsibility to protect what is in our community. Nobody can do it better than you,” the governor said.

On concerns about high electricity bills, Governor Otti directed selected stakeholders to develop a plan to support residents who may struggle to pay.

Hon. Godwin Adiele, representing Ukwa West State Constituency, praised the governor’s swift action and expressed confidence that residents would reward the administration in the 2027 elections.

Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday, detailed the project, which included rehabilitating 30 transformer distribution substations, installing 12 new transformers, restoring 34 kilometers of high-tension lines and 3.5 kilometers of low-tension lines. Benefitting communities are now being metered for effective billing.

Prof. Bartholomew Nnaji, Chairman and CEO of Aba Power Limited, assured residents of continuous electricity supply, noting that the area falls within the nine LGAs supported by the company. He confirmed the installation of 33 transformers and several distribution lines, emphasizing that power will be generated outside the national grid, and appealed to residents to prevent vandalism and electricity theft.

Rev. Joshua Onyeike, General Manager of ASOPADEC, thanked Governor Otti for restoring power, describing the event as a significant milestone for the region.

Officials present at the ceremony included the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba; Commissioners for Environment and Information, Mr. Philemon Ogbonna and Prince Okey Kanu; and former Secretary to the State Government, Pastor Ralph Egbu.