Osun Reps reject purported PDP Governorship primaries

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

Members of the Osun State caucus in the House of Representatives have accused Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, of “political brigandage” and disowned the purported governorship primaries allegedly organised in Osun State under his influence.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the six PDP federal lawmakers, Rep. Bamidele Salam, Hon. Mudashiru Lukman Alani, Hon. Akanni Clement Ademola, Hon. Adewale Moruf Adebayo, Hon. Adetunji Abidemi Olusoji, and Hon. Oladebo Lanre Omoley,e condemned the alleged primaries, describing them as fraudulent, destabilising and alien to the party’s procedures.

The lawmakers alleged that the exercise was conducted with “thugs and political jobbers” allegedly imported from Ibadan, accusing Governor Makinde of attempting to impose his will on Osun State.

According to the caucus, the development “portrays Governor Makinde as a treacherous character whose desperation for regional political influence has pushed him into untoward conducts.”

They warned that the governor’s actions could trigger avoidable political unrest.

“We urge Governor Makinde to desist from any further action that could threaten the peace of Osun State or destabilise its political atmosphere,” they said.

The legislators insisted that the purported governorship primaries held in Osun State were illegal and violated the Peoples Democratic Party’s constitutionally recognised processes.

“It is laughable that the Oyo State Governor does not understand, or chooses to ignore, the fact that the PDP has laid down procedures for the conduct of primaries,” they said, noting that such procedures include the valid election of ward and national delegates.

The caucus rejected the emergence of Adebayo Adedamola “Fryo” as the alleged PDP candidate for the 2026 governorship election, describing the process as “fraudulent.”

“We unequivocally reject the fraudulent conduct of a purported primary which threw up one Adebayo Adedamola Fryo as the PDP candidate in the 2026 elections,” they declared.

They also warned Fryo “not to parade himself as such a candidate,” describing any such behaviour as “criminal impersonation” and a provocation to PDP members in Osun.

The Reps cautioned Governor Makinde against exporting what they described as political recklessness to Osun.

“While noting the avoidable mess that Governor Makinde’s blind ambition and political immaturity has thrown the party into in the last few weeks, we advise the Governor to learn from a Yoruba proverb which advised that a man accused of being a thief does not go near the villagers’ chickens pretending to be dancing in the nighttime,” the statement read.

“The Governor should stop laying credence to those who have accused him of being a serial traitor and power-monger.

“If Governor Makinde has successfully suppressed all voices of decency in his own chapter of the PDP, he should not attempt to export such impunity, recklessness and sham to Osun State, which has a decent sitting Governor who carries everyone along in major decision-making,” they added.

Reiterating their role as national stakeholders, the lawmakers reaffirmed their commitment to the Nigerian Constitution and the Electoral Act.

They urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disregard the “phoney results” of the alleged primaries.

“We call on INEC to discard the phoney results and adhere strictly to the PDP Constitution and the Electoral Act in selecting candidates,” they stated.

The lawmakers maintained that only lawful, transparent and democratically conducted primaries would be acceptable to the Osun PDP family.