Osun gov poll: Party elders ‘ll guide choice of APC candidate — Nat’l leadership

By Godwin Oritse

LAGOS — THE All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, disclosed that it will defer to the Elders’ Council in Osun State in determining the direction of the forthcoming governorship primary scheduled for Saturday, December 13, 2025.

This assurance was given by the Party’s National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, when a governorship aspirant in Osun State, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, submitted his Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for the 2026 governorship election at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

Argungu, represented by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, said the party is determined to “get it right” in the 2026 election by respecting the wisdom and guidance of the Osun Elders’ Council during the primary.

He said: “Osun is important because it is in the South West and it is also part of the State we want in our fold before the 2027 general election. Also, the President has a special interest in the State; therefore, we must get it right this time.

“We have elders in the Osun APC, and definitely, if we concede to the elders, we won’t lose the State, and we will get it right as well.”

Speaking earlier, the National Secretary of the APC, Senator Ajibola Basiru, said the party must secure a decisive victory in the 2026 Osun governorship election.

Senator Basiru, however, urged party members to remain united before and after the primary election in order to ensure victory for the APC.

He said: “We must deliver massively for President Bola Tinubu in 2027. It is one of the States that we are looking forward to winning with a very large margin.”

Speaking after submitting his forms, Oyebamiji declared himself the aspirant to beat in the December 13 primary, stressing that his professional and public service record sets him apart.

He said: “I dare to tell you with modesty that I am an aspirant to beat to have resigned my appointment. I worked in the private enterprise, especially in the banking sector, for 28 years, and this is the sector where I was formed, which is a target-oriented sector.

“It is a sector that you just must be profitable, you must work it, and you must know your onion. I worked there, and I have my records, and I resigned from that opportunity to join the public sector. When I joined the public sector in 2012, I was made the managing director of a state investment company and the records are there for any of us here to verify. We did very well, and I’m proud of myself.”