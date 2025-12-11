Osun gov poll: Omisore absent as Tinubu meets aggrieved aspirants

Omisore

lAdeleke emerges Accord Party governorship candidate

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Shina Abubakar

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, yesterday, urged aggrieved governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2026 election to close ranks and support the consensus candidate the party will present for the governorship election in the state.

The party’s primary is scheduled for December 13.

The President made the appeal when he met with the aspirants at the State House, Abuja, on Monday night.

The aspirants, who attended the meeting with the President, included a former Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Benedict Alabi; Dotun Babayemi, Akin Ogunbiyi, Senator Babajide Omoworare, Kunle Adegoke (SAN), Babatunde Oralusi, Mulikat Jimoh and Munirudeen Oyebamiji.

Also in attendance at the meeting were the National Chairman of the APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; the Chairman of the Progressive Governors, Hope Uzodimma; and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

However, a former National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, who is one of the aspirants, was absent at the meeting.

President Tinubu, who commended all the aspirants for their contributions to the APC in Osun State, advised them to avoid the internal bickering and disunity that caused the party to lose the last election in the state to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

While harping on the importance of party supremacy, President Tinubu said: “You all have a duty and obligation to the party by ensuring the candidate of our party wins the next election in Osun State. You must strengthen the bonds of unity, party supremacy and collective responsibility. I have absolute confidence in your ability to deliver victory to our party in Osun State. You have my support and that of the National leadership of APC to win the coming election.”

At the end of the meeting, a joint statement was issued in which the aspirants and the leaders committed to support the candidate who would emerge at the primary.

The statement reads: “We, the undersigned aspirants for the 2025 Osun State Governorship Election on the platform of the APC, having met and deliberated in the presence of President Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and in the spirit of unity, discipline, and loyalty to our great party, hereby declare as follows:

“We affirm and uphold the supremacy of the APC in guiding and determining the most appropriate process for selecting the party’s flag bearer for the 2025 Governorship Election in Osun State.

“We unanimously agree to abide by the party’s decision to nominate a consensus candidate for affirmation at the APC Primary Election scheduled for Saturday, December 13, 2025.

“That we accept the outcome of the party-led nomination process in good faith, and pledge our total support to the candidate so nominated and affirmed.

“That we commit ourselves to peace, unity, and cohesion within the APC, and pledge not to engage in any act, public or private, that may undermine the integrity of the process or the standing of the party.

“That we will work collectively and individually to ensure the success of the APC at the polls and the consolidation of good governance in Osun State.”

Adeleke emerges Accord Party candidate

Meanwhile, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, yesterday, emerged as the governorship candidate of the Accord Party.

The Governor emerged after scoring 145 out of the 150 votes during the primary election held at the Oasis Hall in Osogbo, Osun State.

The party’s electoral committee Secretary, Abdulazeez Salahudeen, while announcing the result, said: “There were five invalid votes and the remaining 145 votes were in favour of Governor Ademola Adeleke; hence, having met the requirements, he is hereby declared and returned elected as party candidate.”

The Governor joined the Accord Party on Tuesday, after leaving the PDP over an internal crisis and was cleared by the Accord Party for its governorship primary election accordingly.

The National Chairman of the party, Mr Maxwell Mgbudem, thereafter, handed the party flag to the governor to fly it during the governorship election next year.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Adeleke said: “I convey my heartfelt appreciation to the leadership of our great party and delegates from across the 332 wards of Osun State. The confidence you repose in me is hugely appreciated. I assure you that I will not take it for granted.

“We are launching the battle for continuity of progress, good governance and democratic dividends. My candidacy signals the sustenance of the golden movement when the light of development continues to shine across our state. We vow never to relent in the rewarding service to our people.

“We note today as the point of resolution never to go back to the dark days but to advance further into the journey of modernisation. For a long time, Osun has witnessed failed promises. In the last three years, we have actualised the yearnings and aspirations of our people. Ours is a government of talk and do.”