Osun council bosses present 2026 budgets proposal to legislative arm for approval

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

In a bid to ensure transparency in the finance of local government administration in Osun State, the Chairman of Irepodun Local Government Council Area, Barr Adegoke Ogunsola, has presented before the legislative arm, a budget estimate of N5.8billion for the 2026 fiscal year.

This as the Chairman of Olorunda Local Government Council, Mr Mojeed Kudaisi also presented before the council Legislature, a budget estimate of N6.9billion for the council area for next year.

Ogunsola while presenting the estimate, christened Budget of Prosperity and Autonomy, before the lawmakers on Monday, said the budget is expected to be financed with revenue from federation account, internally generated revenue of the council among others.

He said the budget is targeted at funding development projects that will impact lives of the rural communities and enhance food production.

“The focus of this administration on developmental projects will torch comprehensive rehabilitation of the secretariat building of Irepodun local government; implementation of new policy on road maintenance to bring about high quality; construction of new roads; opening of rural roads , modernization and expansion of the existing market place, so that our market place can once more be relevant and useful to the current economic reality”, he said.

Leader of the legislative arm, Tajudeen Tajudeen Bakare pledged adequate consideration of the budget estimate with a view to meeting the peoples yearnings.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Olorunda local government, Mojeed Kudaisi while presenting the council budget estimated at N6.9billion, before the legislative arm at the council Secretariat at Igbonna, disclosed that the budget proposal will focus on rehabilitation of road and drainage systems.

“Upgrading of primary healthcare centres, improvement of primary schools, youth empowerment programmes and skill acquisition, agriculture support initiatives and monthly social welfare and poverty alleviation programmes are major areas of focus for the 2026 fiscal year”, he added.

He tasked the honourable members of the council to hasten deliberation on the propose budget with a view to approving in a bid to deliver budget that reflect the aspiration of the people.

Pledging commitment to serve the people, leader of Olorunda legislative arm, Muhideen Adeosun said the budget would be looked into constructively in the interest of the masses.

Similarly, the Chairman of Orolu Local Government Council Area, Abolade Nureni, also presented a budget proposal of N7.9billion to the legislative arm for 2026 fiscal year for its approval.

His words, “The ₦7,975,300,580.75k 2026 Budget prioritises infrastructure renewal, primary healthcare, education support, environmental sanitation, youth and women empowerment, agriculture, and community security, while also ensuring that staff welfare and statutory obligations are met promptly. Our focus remains on programmes and projects that deliver value for money and directly improve the daily lives of our people”.

The Chairmen were the reinstated council bosses by the Appeal Court following dispute with PDP elected Chairmen leading to the closure of council Secretariat by workers citing insecurity.