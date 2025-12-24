Osun Assembly passes 2026’s N723.45 billion appropriation bill

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State House of Assembly, on Wednesday passed the 2026 appropriation bill of N723,454,988,670.00 after exhaustive deliberation.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Adewale Egbedun while describing the feat as a milestone for the State’s fiscal planning for 2026, he reiterated the lawmakers commitment to safeguarding the interest of the people.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olamide Tiamiyu, he said the budget, which was tagged, “Budget of Economic Transformation,” was passed after detailed consideration by the House committee on Finance ane inputs from the various ministries, department and agencies.

“The revenue estimates for the 2026 budget include an opening balance of ₦16,192,300,490.00, recurrent revenue of ₦421,253,229,320.00, and capital receipts of ₦286,009,458,860.00. This brings the total inflow to ₦723,454,988,670.00.

“On the expenditure side, the budget allocates ₦135,005,722,430.00 for personnel costs and ₦185,768,933,880.00 for other recurrent expenditures.

“The subtotal for recurrent expenditure is therefore ₦320,774,356,310.00. Capital expenditure has been set at ₦402,680,332,360.00, bringing the total outflow to ₦723,454,988,670.00”, he said.

He added that the appropriation bill, as passed, will be transmitted to Governor for assent.

The 2026 budget was presented to the House on November 12, by the State Governor, Ademola Jackson Adeleke and It was designed to promote sustainable development, enhance infrastructure, improve social services, and strengthen key sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and economic empowerment.