Osun 2026: Former speaker Najeem emerges ADC governorship candidate

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Dr. Najeem Salaam, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

Salaam clinched the party’s ticket after polling an overwhelming 520 votes at the ADC governorship primary election held on Monday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Announcing the results, Chairman of the ADC Primary Election Committee, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said a total of 535 delegates were expected to participate in the exercise, comprising 482 delegates from the local government areas and wards, as well as 53 special delegates.

According to him, 528 delegates were accredited and all cast their votes. Eight votes were declared invalid, while the remaining 520 valid votes were all credited to Salaam.

“The total number of votes scored by aspirant Najeem Folasayo Salaam is 520 votes,” Nwajiuba announced.

“By the powers conferred on this panel by the constitution of the African Democratic Congress, I hereby declare Hon. Najeem Folasayo Salaam as the candidate-elect and flagbearer of the ADC for the 2026 Osun State governorship election.”

Salaam’s emergence positions him as the standard-bearer of the ADC as the party prepares to participate in what is expected to be a keenly contested governorship race in Osun State.