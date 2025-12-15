Osun 2026: APC plotting to destabilise our party – Accord Party chair

We ‘re focus on winning guber poll – APC

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The leadership of the Accord Party in Osun State has alleged that the All Progressives Congress(APC) is plotting to organise a parallel primary after the emergence of Governor Ademola Adeleke as its candidate for the 2026 Osun State Governorship election.

The Nation recalled that a faction of the Accord Party kicked after the emergence of Adeleke as the candidate of the party, stressing that the national leadership led by Barrister Maxwell Ngbudem is not legally backed.

Amidst the development, the Osun State Chairman of Accord Party, Pastor Victor Akande, in a statement, stated that “the plot of illegal parallel primary is to sow the seeds of disunity, confusion, and chaos in the state in the name of our party.

“This latest gimmick is yet another ploy by APC, a party that seems to be in total disarray given the overwhelming acceptance, popularity, and goodwill that Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke (Imole) seems to enjoy among the good people of Osun State, especially with his declaration and affiliation with the Accord.”

He held that APC is faced with the inability to rival the political momentum, support, and followership that Governor Adeleke commands, hence the opposition resorted to using clandestine means.

“APC is sponsoring one of their own card-carrying members to pose as an aspirant of the ACCORD in a bid to create a crisis in our own party and the state at large.

“We are a law-abiding, democratic, and peace-loving political party. This is to state that only the processes that are recognised by the appropriate national leadership of the party are valid. As such, any primary or aspirant who is outside of this is invalid, null, and void.

“We urge the security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), among other relevant authorities, to be aware of this emerging plot aimed at disrupting public peace. Osun State has moved on.”

Reacting to the development, APC, through its Director of Media, Chief Kola Olabisi, said the APC is not concerned with the in fighting of other parties, saying it concentrate on marketing its candidate in a bid to win the 2026 poll.

His words, “We held our primary Saturday and we successfully picked our candidate, We are not aware of any other political party primary.”