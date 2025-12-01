Ossai faults Lagos Governor’s aide over Lagos‑Warri ports shift

Says shifting operational focus to Warri is in best interest of Nigeria

The Delta State Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Ossai Success, has expressed his disappointment with Sanwo‑Olu’s senior special assistant on transportation and logistics, Mr. Adekoya Hassan, over his comments rejecting the NPA decision to shift operations.

According to Ossai: “I am disappointed in Sanwo‑Olu’s senior special assistant on transportation and logistics, Mr. Adekoya Hassan, over his comments rejecting the NPA decision to shift operational focus from Lagos ports to the Warri Port Complex.

My attention has just been drawn to his rejection of the NPA’s move.

The fact is that Sanwo‑Olu’s aide lacks proper information about the Lagos ports and Warri Port Complex.

I didn’t see any good reasons for his rejection; instead, he ended up expressing deformity.

The NPA’s decision to shift operational focus from Lagos ports to the Warri Port Complex is a welcome development — not because I am a Deltan, but because it will support regional economic development and diversification.

Shifting operational focus to Warri is in best interest of Nigeria and there will be more job opportunities .

Shifting operational focus to Warri will help achieve cost reduction and enhanced competitiveness for businesses.

It will also reduce port traffic in Lagos, easing urban pressure: fewer trucks on roads means lower congestion and improved quality of life for residents.

It seems like Sanwo‑Olu’s aide doesn’t want Lagosians to get that quality of life and traffic relief.

Moreover, spreading maritime activities across multiple ports (e.g., Warri) enhances surveillance and security management, potentially curbing smuggling, piracy and other criminal activities that thrive in congested Lagos ports.

The move is meant to ease chronic congestion at Lagos, a bottleneck for cargo clearance. NPA data shows Warri and Koko ports are now handling about 45 vessels monthly, with vessel turnaround time dropping to ~2.9 days and waiting time under two days, suggesting improved efficiency that takes pressure off Lagos.

This aligns with the idea that dispersing traffic can reduce delays and lower logistics costs.

I think Sanwo‑Olu’s aide is not concerned about decongesting Lagos, cost efficiency, regional development, and security.

I am really disappointed.”