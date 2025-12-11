Oshiomhole, Ndume clash over Reno Omokri’s ambassadorial nomination

Abuja – Tensions flared in the Nigerian Senate on Thursday as Senators Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) and Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) engaged in a heated confrontation over the ambassadorial nomination of former presidential aide Reno Omokri.

The exchange occurred during the second day of the Senate’s screening of President Bola Tinubu’s 65 ambassadorial nominees, which were submitted last week. Omokri, seated quietly in the chamber, watched as two of the Senate’s most vocal members traded sharp words in a procedural and political showdown.

The conflict erupted shortly after Oshiomhole began speaking on Omokri’s nomination, insisting that he should be allowed to express his views.

“Look, I cannot be intimidated by people who go here and there. After all, we see people on television questioning this list,” Oshiomhole declared.

Ndume immediately interjected, emphasizing strict adherence to Senate procedure.

“The procedure is that if there is a motion on the ground, it should be seconded. If it is not seconded, it’s dead,” Ndume said.

Unyielding, Oshiomhole raised his voice, appealing to the Committee Chairman, Senator Abubakar Bello (APC, Niger North), for protection.

“Just allow me to continue (with what I am saying). Mr Chairman, you have allowed me. Please protect me,” he yelled.

The chairman struggled to restore order, repeatedly urging Oshiomhole to conclude.

“All right! Mr Chairman, I think I need to speak on this in the public interest, with particular reference to the nomination of Reno. We cannot pretend we have not heard stories,” Oshiomhole added.

Ndume retorted sharply: “There is no such petition before us. The Senate is not a joke!”

The verbal sparring escalated into personal barbs, with Oshiomhole highlighting his experience as a former governor, while Ndume shot back: “You have never dreamed of being a senator when I became one.”

Eventually, Chairman Bello intervened again, reminding Oshiomhole of the motion on the floor and restoring a semblance of order. Throughout the exchange, Omokri remained composed, observing the proceedings quietly.

Thursday’s drama came just a day after another controversy rocked the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs. On Wednesday, career diplomat Emmanuel Adeyemi, nominated as an ambassador to a foreign post, stumbled when asked to name all three senators from his home state of Ekiti.

While Adeyemi correctly listed Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele and Senator Yemi Adaramodu, he faltered on the third senator, prompting a staff member to attempt a Google search. The incident drew sharp criticism from lawmakers, with Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross River South) lamenting what he described as a lack of preparedness among top-level nominees.

Despite the earlier mishap, Adeyemi’s nomination continues alongside those of Erelu Angela Adebayo and Olumilua Oluwayemika, also representing Ekiti State.

The ongoing ambassadorial screening highlights the political sensitivities and procedural rigor of the Senate, as lawmakers weigh both competence and loyalty in confirming President Tinubu’s diplomatic appointments.