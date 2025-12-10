Orumba South LGA adopts zoning system for political offices

By Vincent Ujumadu

ORUMBA SOUTH, Anambra State — The fifteen communities of Orumba South Local Government Area have officially adopted a zoning and rotation system for all elective and appointive positions, including the Local Government Chairman and Deputy, the House of Assembly member, and Supervisory Councilors.

The decision, made at a stakeholders’ meeting, is aimed at promoting unity, political stability, equitable representation, and sustainable development within the LGA. The zoning arrangement stipulates that no zone shall hold any political office for more than two consecutive tenures.

Speaking at the meeting, Honourable Shedrack Azubuike, Chairman of Orumba South, praised the communities and stakeholders for embracing the charter, noting that it reflects a commitment to fairness and balanced political participation.

Prominent stakeholders, including former Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Emeka Sibeudu, former House of Representatives member, Honourable Ben Nwankwo, community leader Chief Arinze Onwuzuluike, and President General of Nawfija, Mr. Oforbuike Okoli, described the zoning arrangement as visionary, emphasizing that it will minimize political tension, discourage unhealthy rivalry, and ensure peaceful transitions across the three zones.

The meeting also highlighted the council’s investments in local security. Prior to discussions, Chairman Azubuike presented three Sienna buses, three motorcycles, and other security equipment to the Agunechemba Security outfit to enhance operations. He also led stakeholders on an inspection of the ultra-modern Solution Digital Academy and the Orumba South Security Control Room, both built by the local government.

Azubuike assured residents that the strengthened security system would provide a safe environment for governance and community development, further supporting the successful implementation of the new political arrangement.