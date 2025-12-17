Opposition urges inclusive approach to 2026 tax reform

The National Opposition Movement of Nigeria has urged the Federal Government to consider a phased and consultative approach to the planned national tax regime scheduled for Jan. 1, 2026.

The movement’s chairman, Mr Chile Igbewa, made the appeal on Wednesday while addressing a press conference in Abuja, emphasising collaboration between government, civil society, and citizens.

Igbewa, also a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), noted that the movement brought together opposition political parties, civil society organisations, and religious leaders committed to supporting sustainable national development.

The proposed tax regime is based on recently signed tax reform laws expected to take effect nationwide in 2026, aimed at improving revenue generation and strengthening public services.

Acknowledging Nigeria’s current challenges, including insecurity, poverty, and rising living costs, Igbewa emphasised the importance of implementing reforms in ways that protected livelihoods and promoted social wellbeing.

He hailed the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress for advocating policies that prioritised citizens’ welfare, highlighting the value of partnership between government and labour in national development.

The movement encouraged the government to engage in nationwide consultations with labour unions, civil society, professional groups, state governments, and small businesses to ensure the tax regime was practical and equitable.

Igbewa emphasised that measures such as phased implementation, stronger social protection, and progressive taxation on luxury goods and excess profits could enhance compliance while safeguarding citizens’ livelihoods.

The group also highlighted the need for legal safeguards, taxpayer education, and digital infrastructure improvements to support smooth adoption of the reforms and reduce potential difficulties for individuals and SMEs.

The movement pledged continued support for government efforts to strengthen democracy, enhance economic growth, and improve public service delivery, while advocating for policies that foster social cohesion and national stability.

It concluded by urging the Federal Government to embrace dialogue, respect citizens’ concerns, and implement reforms transparently to ensure that every Nigerian benefited from a fair and sustainable tax system.

Vanguard News