Ooni welcomes ‘son’ Asake; hosts singer, mum at palace

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has hosted Afrobeats star Asake and his mother at the ancient palace in Ile-Ife, describing the singer’s visit as a symbolic homecoming.

In a video shared on his official X handle, the monarch referred to the ‘Lonely at the Top’ hitmaker as “my son,” praising his global success and strong Yoruba identity.

The footage showed Asake performing one of his hit songs for the Ooni and other dignitaries during the visit, after which the traditional ruler presented the artiste with an artwork from his personal collection.

In a caption accompanying the video, the Ooni said the visit brought him great joy, noting that Ile-Ife played a key role in shaping Asake’s formative years.

The post reads: “Today fills my heart with deep joy as I welcome my son, Asake, back home to Ile-Ife. This sacred land is where he spent many of his formative years, moulded by hard work, discipline, and quiet determination.

“To return home after such a journey is a blessing, and I receive him with pride and open arms.”

Ooni also lauded Asake’s mother for her support and resilience, describing her as a pillar behind the artiste’s rise to global prominence.

The monarch further paid tribute to Asake’s team and acknowledged Obafemi Awolowo University for contributing to the development of the musician, whom he described as a cultural ambassador projecting Yoruba heritage on the global stage.

“Asake’s mother has been his steadfast pillar, and I am equally delighted to welcome her back home while extending my heartfelt gratitude to her for nurturing him with love, resilience, and strength to reach this remarkable stage of life.

“Significantly, I pay special tribute to Lala and the entire crew who stood faithfully by my son, your dedication reflects the true spirit of Omoluabi.

“I also express my sincere appreciation to Professor Toyin Ogundeji and Obafemi Awolowo University for nurturing one of the greatest musical icons of our time a cultural ambassador who has carried Yoruba heritage onto the global stage.

“Today, my son has returned home. A global star has come back to his roots. Ile-Ife receives you with pride.”