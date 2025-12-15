Ooni urges stronger Nigeria-Ghana ties, confers chieftaincy title on Ghanaian President

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has called for the deepening of historical and cultural ties between Nigeria and Ghana, emphasizing the importance of sustaining the centuries-old bond for the benefit of citizens in both countries.

Oba Ogunwusi made the remark during the conferment of a chieftaincy title on Ghanaian President John Mahama, naming him Aare Atayesea Oodua of the Source. The monarch noted that the event reflects the shared cultural and traditional heritage between the Oduduwa people and Ghanaians.

“You deserve this honour because of the transformative work you have done in Ghana. We believe your experience will positively impact Africa, especially as you assume the African Union Chairmanship,” the Ooni said. “Your bond with Nigeria is expected to foster stronger relationships and prosperity for our people.”

Addressing the gathering, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, represented by Deputy Kola Adewusi, highlighted the need for African leaders to collaborate to stabilize West Africa and the continent amid rising threats, coups, and democratic regressions. He commended leaders such as former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan for their diplomatic roles in addressing regional challenges.

Governor Adeleke praised President Mahama for his mediation efforts between ECOWAS and the Sahel region, describing it as a significant diplomatic intervention at a time when many nations were focused on conflict.

Responding, President Mahama urged ECOWAS member states to avoid division and chaos, stressing that sub-regional challenges should be addressed through dialogue rather than isolation. “Our destinies are tied together,” he said, adding that he would continue to strengthen Nigeria-Ghana relations to ensure mutual prosperity.

President Mahama also expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, describing him as an elder brother and source of inspiration, and dedicated the chieftaincy title to him.

The ceremony, attended by traditional rulers, political leaders, and dignitaries, highlighted the shared history, cultural affinity, and the importance of diplomatic collaboration between Nigeria and Ghana.