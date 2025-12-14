Ooni speaks on what Fani-Kayode’s ambassadorial nomination means for Ife, Osun

•Obalúfe offers prayers

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has described the nomination and successful screening of

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode as an ambassador as a fresh honour for Ife and Osun State.

Speaking after the former Minister of Aviation was cleared for his new role, Ooni noted that the people of Ife felt a sense of collective pride.

Represented at the event by Sooko Omoniyi, Kemade Elugbaju, the monarch said the screening represented recognition for a family whose service to the country spans several generations.

“The Ooni, the good people of Ifeland and the generality of Osun State indigenes are delighted by this honour done to one of our sons,” Elugbaju stated.

He traced Fani-Kayode’s roots to the Gbúede lineage, recalling the public roles played by his father, Chief Remi Fani-Kayode, his grandfather, Justice Adedapo Kayode and his great-grandfather, Rev. Emmanuel Kayode.

According to the Ooni, the family’s work in law, governance and early Christian missionary activity helped shape the history of Ile-Ife.

“His Imperial Majesty is proud of you. The people of Ifeland and Osun State say well done and more grace,” Elugbaju said.

The Ooni also highlighted Fani-Kayode’s record as Minister of Aviation, noting that he gave opportunities to many professionals from Osun State.

“Chief Fani-Kayode has shown a clear affection for his people, many of whom he appointed while serving as minister. Kabiyesi is confident he will do much more in his new role,” the message read.

He extended warm wishes to the ambassador-designate, expressing hope that the appointment would mark another phase of service to the nation. “Kabiyesi expresses pride and joy, while wishing you continued success in your new assignment.”

The monarch commended President Bola Tinubu for the nomination. “The Ooni is highly grateful to President Bola Tinubu, for this great honour done to Chief Fani-Kayode.”

Prayers

Meanwhile, the Obalufe of Ile-Ife, Oba Idowu Adediwura, has offered prayers and congratulations to the ambassador-designate.

In his congratulatory message, the monarch described the nomination as a recognition of experience, visibility and sustained engagement in national and international affairs. He noted that Ile-Ife takes pride whenever one of its sons is called upon to serve the nation beyond its shores.

The Ìbalúf¹Ì, who is the Prime Minister of the Kingdom and second-in-command to the ÌÌÍÌni of Ife, stressed that diplomacy requires wisdom, restraint, courage and deep cultural understanding. According to him, Nigeria’s representation on the global stage must be guided by honour, clarity of purpose and loyalty to the nation’s collective destiny.

Offering prayers for divine guidance, Oba Adediwura called on Olódùmarè to grant Fani-Kayode discernment, strength and favour before nations and peoples. He expressed hope that the ambassadorial assignment would promote peace, inspire respect and advance the good name of Nigeria.

The traditional ruler also invoked ancestral blessings, saying the spirit of Ilé-If¹Ì, founded on truth, harmony and balance, should guide the nominee in all diplomatic engagements.