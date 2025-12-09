Onicha-Olona illegal arms factory: Nwoko secures release of 3 more youths

Senator Ned Nwoko

Sen. Ned Nwoko (APC-Delta has secured the release of three more youths implicated in arms manufacturing at the Onicha-Olona illegal arms factory.

The youths were arrested on March 12, 2024, by troops of 63 Brigade, Asaba.

Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Abuja on Tuesday.

He explained that their release followed his plea for clemency, adding that he had been working closely with the Army and Department of State Service (DSS) since their arrest.

He said the latest release brought to seven the number of persons implicated and arrested in connection with the illegal arms manufacturing factory, but now released, adding that eight persons were apprehended.

NAN reports that the lawmaker had in April 2024 secured the release of four family members implicated and arrested when troops of the 63 Brigade raided the illegal arms factory where guns and drones were being manufactured.

He had told NAN then that efforts were being made to ensure fair treatment for those involved and balancing justice with opportunity for rehabilitation and contribution to society.

“The creativity and potential of the boys could be redirected into productive innovation, especially in an era driven by science and technology.

“However, our commitment to upholding the law remains unwavering, and endeavors continue for fair judgment and potential pardon for the remaining four individuals,” he had said.

Nwoko had also stressed that the underlying issue highlighted by the discovery, however, remained paramount.

“We must seize the opportunity to redirect the talents demonstrated by those involved towards lawful and productive endeavors,” he had also said.

Meanwhile, speaking after their release, one of the youths expressed appreciation to the lawmaker and the security agencies for their release.

He disclosed that their interest in fabricating security gadgets began as “an innate talent” nurtured since primary school.

Vanguard News