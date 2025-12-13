‘One of the shining stars of my cabinet’ – Tinubu celebrates Wike on his 58th Birthday

By Idowu Bankole

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, on his birthday, December 13, praising his performance in office and contributions to national development.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu joined family, friends and associates in celebrating the former Rivers State governor, thanking God for a life marked by service, purpose and courage.

The President described Wike as an audacious and result-oriented leader who consistently overcomes challenges to deliver impactful projects. He particularly acknowledged the ongoing transformation of the Federal Capital Territory, citing major infrastructure expansion initiatives under the Minister’s leadership.

President Tinubu highlighted Wike’s recent intervention that resolved a 14-year delay in the construction of the Apo–Karshi Road, describing the development as a significant milestone in improving connectivity within the nation’s capital.

Commending the Minister’s resilience, “can-do” attitude and commitment to excellence, the President said Wike has distinguished himself as one of the standout performers in the Federal Executive Council.

“Nyesom Wike has been one of the shining stars in the cabinet, an exceptional performer, developing infrastructure in the Federal Capital as never seen before and proving that his moniker as ‘Mr Project’ is not limited to his home state of Rivers,” Tinubu said.

He further praised the Minister for supporting the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting his contributions despite belonging to a different political party.

President Tinubu wished Chief Wike a happy birthday and prayed for renewed strength as he continues his work in advancing development across the FCT.