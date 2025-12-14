One minute of sex enough for me – Honeypot

By Ayo Onikoyi

Actress and content creator Onwuson Faith Ifeoma, better known as Honeypot on social media for her erotic and relationship-based content, has averred that one minute of sex is enough for her. She made this revelation as a guest on The Honest Bunch Podcast.

Speaking on cultural expectations in Igbo land, Honeypot said: “In igbo land you can see a man walking around in shorts, but if you want to know if he is rich look at his wife. That’s not stupidity. A man’s money should reflect on the woman. It shows the man is doing well. The fact that she has a job or work doesn’t mean she is not supposed to be taken care of.”

On the subject of affection, she added: “There is kissing, there is cuddling and there is biting. You bite everywhere. Biting is a form of affection.”

Asked if she would prefer a rich pot-belly man who is not good in bed or a six-pack who can entertain her for hours, she said: “I am not a sex person. I can stay months, with my full chest. That is why when I come out and say don’t come into my DM I don’t do hookups. I can say it with my full chest because nobody can come out and say I have paid you for sex. One minute of sex is enough for me. When you are done, come down from my body.”