One killed as gunmen abduct ex-custom officer in Osun

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By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Some gunmen on Monday night stormed Ora Igbomina, a border community in Ifedayo local government area, Osun State, abducting an ex-customs officer, Prince Emmanuel Owolabi, from his house.

The gunmen also reportedly killed the leader of non-indigenes in a community outside the Osun boundary after invading Akisa road, where the ex-custom officer was kidnapped.

Sources revealed that the gunmen attacked the community around 7pm, forcefully entered Owolabi’s house while shooting sporadically into the air to scare people away.

After they took the retired customs officer away, they went to another area, along the Oteere/Ila axis, where they attacked some travellers in an attempt to abduct them.

The travellers, having noticed the gunmen, ran to safety, forcing the gunmen to open fire on them, leaving several travelers injured.

Local security guards and community vigilantes were said to have made efforts to repel the attackers and protect residents, but were overwhelmed by the heavily armed bandits.

When contacted, Osun Police spokesperson confirmed the abduction of the said former customs officer but denied that anyone was killed in the community.

Vanguard News