Ondo Deep Sea Port to serve Nigeria, West Africa — Aiyedatiwa

— Receives revalidated licence from Federal Government

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said the proposed Ondo Deep Sea Port will serve as a major hub for international trade, benefiting not only Ondo State but Nigeria and neighbouring West African countries.

The governor spoke after receiving the revalidated licence for the project from the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Chief Adegboyega Oyetola.

Aiyedatiwa said the state government is fully prepared to commence the project, describing the port as critical infrastructure that goes beyond state-level use and positions Ondo as a gateway for international business and maritime operations.

He noted that the deep sea port is designed to support industries, commerce and the broader economy, with facilities capable of accommodating businesses across Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

According to the governor, the port has a natural draught of about 18 metres, which would allow very large vessels—larger than those currently operating in Lagos ports—to berth easily.

He explained that the port’s depth and size would eliminate the need for trans-shipment, as vessels would be able to sail directly into Ondo State waters.

Aiyedatiwa said the project would have far-reaching economic benefits beyond cargo handling, stressing that once construction begins, the state would witness increased human and commercial activities.

He added that the influx of investors, financial institutions and humanitarian service providers would also boost hospitality and related sectors in the state.

The governor expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for fast-tracking the revalidation of the port’s licence, describing it as a significant step toward realising the long-awaited project.