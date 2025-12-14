Omachi assumes office as Finance Permanent Secretary

.. Pledges Prudent Management of FG Finances

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Abuja — Mr. Raymond Omenka Omachi has assumed office as the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, pledging to manage federal government finances with transparency, accountability, and prudence.

The handover ceremony, held on Friday, saw Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya bowing out of service after a distinguished career. Omachi described Jafiya’s legacy at the ministry as an inspiration for future generations of public servants.

“You have built more than a team—a team of committed directors. All the good work you have done, I will build upon. You are indeed a great leader,” Omachi said.

He also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Easther Walson-Jack, and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, for the opportunity to serve in the ministry. Omachi pledged to maintain an open-door policy and foster collaboration and teamwork among staff.

In her farewell remarks, Jafiya described the ministry as “the engine room of the economy” and emphasized its critical role in national stability. “Finance has always been at the top of its affairs and must remain so, because any error or disunity within the ministry would affect the larger society,” she said. She urged management and staff to continue supporting her successor.

Minister Wale Edun commended the outgoing Permanent Secretary for her remarkable 35-year career, noting her energy, dedication, and wisdom. “Your capacity to serve is truly impressive, and we appreciate the sacrifices you have made,” he said, urging Omachi to emulate Jafiya’s exemplary work ethic.