Okowa’s capacity, leadership earn him Renewed Hope role – Adasen

Senator Ifeanyi Okowa

Former Commissioner of Science and Tech in Delta State, Jennifer Adasen, has described the appointment of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative by President Bola Tinubu as testament to his exceptional leadership.

Adasen said the appointment of the immediate past governor is a recognition of his proven capacity and enduring commitment to national development.

According to her, Okowa would advance the Renewed Hope vision across the South-South region.

She stated: “As the President inaugurates the Renewed Hope Initiative Committees across the six geopolitical zones, we remain confident that His Excellency Dr. Okowa will bring his wealth of experience, strategic insight, and passion for service to bear in driving impactful and people centered outcomes.

“Once again, congratulations, Your Excellency. May this new role usher in greater progress for the South-South and Nigeria at large.”