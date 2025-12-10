Ojota traffic robbery: Lagos Police arrest two after viral distress message

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Police Command says its operatives have arrested two suspected traffic robbers just 24 hours after a motorist raised an alarm over repeated attacks along the Ojota-Ketu axis.

The motorist, in a message sent directly to the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, via X, SP Abimbola Adebisi, narrated how a gang of four men attempted to break into her vehicle in broad daylight at the Ojota bridge while she was commuting with her daughter. The suspects reportedly hit her side windows with fists and stones in an effort to force entry.

According to her account, which has now gone viral, the incident occurred between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday. She said she was left traumatised after the men displayed what appeared to be a weapon and repeatedly attempted to smash her windows.

She added that the same group resurfaced at the same spot days later, although traffic movement prevented a similar confrontation. The motorist also lamented the absence of routine police presence on the bridge during the two incidents.

Reacting to the report, SP Adebisi confirmed that officers from the Command Intelligence and Tactical Unit immediately launched an operation in response to the distress message.

“Based on the information received, our operatives swung into action, and within 24 hours, two suspects were arrested on 08/12/25,” SP Adebisi said.

“They were caught in the act and have since confessed to harassing motorists along the Ojota–Ketu corridor.”

The suspects, now in custody, are undergoing further investigation as the police intensify patrols around identified black spots.

SP Adebisi reiterated the command’s commitment to the safety of citizens, urging Lagosians to continue reporting any suspicious activity.

“As we always say: when you see something, say something. Your cooperation is essential. Thank you for your continued support. Eko o ni baje!” he said.

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