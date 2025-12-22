Oil spill: FG vows to enforce environmental laws in Ogoniland

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By Folarin Kehinde, Abuja

The federal government has vowed strict enforcement of environmental regulations in Ogoniland as it steps up efforts to address the oil spill at Yorla Well 14 in the Kpean community, Rivers State.

The Director-General and Chief Executive of NOSDRA, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, stated this on Monday during an inspection visit to the spill site, where he led a high-powered federal delegation to assess environmental damage and ongoing remediation efforts.

Engr Woke stressed that oil operators must act swiftly to contain and remediate spills, while host communities must cooperate with authorities to prevent further environmental harm.

“NOSDRA will not compromise on the enforcement of environmental regulations. Operators are expected to respond promptly to oil spill incidents, and host communities must also play their part by allowing access to facilities to avoid worsening environmental damage,” he said.

According to the NOSDRA boss, findings from the site showed that the spill at Yorla Well 14 persisted beyond the Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) concluded on August 8, 2025.

He explained that although the source of the spill was identified, initial denial of access to the facility by the host community delayed repairs by the operator, Nigeria Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), resulting in a secondary spill and necessitating urgent federal intervention.

Engr Woke noted that sustained community engagement remains critical to achieving lasting solutions to oil spill challenges in Ogoniland and the wider Niger Delta.

He added that the inspection visit underscored NOSDRA’s statutory responsibility to respond promptly to oil spill incidents and ensure that polluted environments are fully restored to their pristine state.

Engr Woke assured residents of Ogoniland that NOSDRA would continue to diligently discharge its mandate, working with all stakeholders to ensure accountability, timely remediation, and long-term environmental protection in the region.

Also speaking during the visit, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, warned against a recurrence of such incidents, calling for improved surveillance and enhanced protection of critical oil assets and infrastructure across Ogoniland.

He stressed that safeguarding oil facilities is essential to preventing environmental degradation and associated economic losses.

In his remarks, the Group Managing Director of NNPC Limited, Engr Bashir Ojulari, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to a comprehensive cleanup and remediation of the affected area, assuring that all necessary technical assessments would be carried out to ensure full environmental restoration.

The inspection team also included the Minister of Environment, Mallam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, and the Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, reflecting the Federal Government’s coordinated approach to tackling environmental pollution in the Niger Delta.