Oil & gas: Eyesan takes over at NUPRC, promises upstream sector reset

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The newly appointed Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, has assumed office with a pledge to reposition Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector in line with the mandate of the commission as provided in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Head, Media and Strategic Communications of NUPRC, Eniola Akinkuotu, said Mrs Eyesan made the pledge during her first meeting with the commission’s management and staff, where she outlined plans to make the regulator a business enabler and attract fresh investments into the upstream sector.

According to the statement, Eyesan set a firm production target aimed at boosting Nigeria’s crude oil output while significantly increasing gas production.

“We must enable the industry; we are regulators, but our role is to enable growth through constructive engagement with stakeholders and all industry players,” she said.

“My main objective is to ensure that we make a difference. I believe the NUPRC is at the centre of the industry,” Eyesan added.

The new chief executive, who has over three decades of experience in the oil and gas sector, promised to entrench digitisation, transparency, and operational efficiency across the commission.

She expressed confidence that, with the support of management and staff, NUPRC would emerge as the gold-standard upstream regulator in Africa. She also pledged to prioritise capacity development, deepen technical expertise and sustain engagement with stakeholders, labour unions and professional bodies.

On her leadership style, Eyesan assured staff of an open-door policy and regular engagement, while soliciting their cooperation as the industry enters a new phase of transformation.

“If we work together, we can unleash opportunities. I do not see impediments, only opportunities,” she said.