Ogijo lead poisoning: Ogun suspends three environmental firms over negligence

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State government has suspended three environmental consultancy firms over professional negligence, linked to alleged acid battery pollution from closed Used Lead Acid Battery recycling companies in the Ogijo, Sagamu local government area of the State.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Saturday, the the State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Ola Oresanya, said the firms were found culpable during a review of the Process Audit of the closed companies.

“The three consultancy firms attached to the ULAB companies were deficient in reporting the correct situation of the companies to the state government.”

Oresanya said, “some of the pollution abatement devices that were supposed to be installed by these companies were not installed, showing clear professional negligence.”

He explained that while five consultancy firms involved in the audit were invited to defend their reports, two provided explanations that, although not entirely satisfactory, allowed them the opportunity to amend their ways.

“The three suspended firms, however, deliberately absented themselves from the review meeting, knowing fully well they were complicit,” he added.

The commissioner said the state government had no choice but to suspend its operations pending full exoneration from any complicity in the audit findings.

“These firms are suspended from all environmental consultancy services in the state until they clear their names,” he said.

Oresanya said the Federal Ministry of Environment and the National Environmental Standards and Enforcement Agency have been notified of the decision.

“The suspension is necessary to protect public health and ensure accountability in environmental management,” emphasising that the state would take further action should any evidence of negligence persist.