Obasanjo endorses ‘Omimi Wonder Garri’ and Fish Powder to boost food security

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA — Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has thrown his support behind a locally developed fortified garri, branded Omimi ‘Wonder Garri’, and a fish powder, praising them as innovations that can fight malnutrition and improve food security in Nigeria and beyond.

The agro-products, developed by Nigerian monarch and food entrepreneur HRH Eze (Dr.) Emma Saint George Ekeh, were presented at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta. Obasanjo described them as “life-saving innovations that can nourish the nation, strengthen our people, and support our fight against hunger and insecurity.”

Obasanjo lauded Omimi4U Farms Limited for its initiative, highlighting the power of indigenous solutions to tackle Africa’s most pressing nutrition and health challenges.

The Omimi Wonder Garri, the first of its kind globally, is a fortified cassava-based product containing 32 grams of protein per 100 grams and 35 essential vitamins and minerals, qualifying it as a superfood by international nutrition standards. According to its makers, it supports blood sugar regulation, pancreatic cell repair, immune function, cancer prevention, mental sharpness, and overall vitality, making it suitable for all age groups.

Describing the innovation as “a turning point in Nigeria’s nutrition story,” Obasanjo called on government agencies, humanitarian organizations, and investors to incorporate the product into military rations, feeding programs in IDP camps, and school nutrition initiatives.

“This is food for the future, made in Nigeria, for Nigerians. With it, we can nourish our defenders, rebuild displaced communities, and raise a healthier generation,” he said.

The fortified garri has already attracted international attention, with growing demand in The Gambia, where it is sold at the country’s only IVF hospital for its reported benefits in fertility enhancement and overall wellness.

Eze Ekeh stated that the innovation seeks to redefine cassava’s role in Africa’s food system, turning it into a protein-rich, life-sustaining resource that addresses dietary gaps across the continent.

Obasanjo pledged to promote Omimi Wonder Garri globally, positioning it as a model of African-led innovation linking nutrition, health, and food security, and reinforcing Nigeria’s role in developing functional foods for a stronger, healthier continent.