Nwifuru raises concerns over TCN’s role in Ebonyi industrialization

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has expressed frustration over delays in electricity projects, which he says are affecting the state’s industrialization plans. He highlighted issues with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and contractors involved in key transmission line projects.

Speaking at Centennial City, Abakaliki, Governor Nwifuru noted that the Amasiri transmission line project had about 90 percent of its cost already paid to the contractor, yet work has been slow despite agreements with TCN.

“The challenge we are facing in industrializing our state is electricity. The Transmission Company of Nigeria is compounding the problem,” the governor said.

He explained that the state collaborated with TCN to develop a 300 KVA project, but progress has been slow. “Since last year, the visibility study, which TCN is handling, is still ongoing. This is something a private firm could complete within two to three weeks,” he added.

Governor Nwifuru revealed that the Amasiri power transmission line was originally awarded during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan. Despite payments of over N1 billion and $700,000 in the past two years, the project remains incomplete.

“The electricity currently allocated to the state is insufficient to power industries. Delays by TCN and the contractor, despite our willingness to fund the projects, continue to hinder industrial development,” he said.

He also mentioned difficulties with compensation issues raised by TCN, noting that the state had offered to settle any outstanding claims, but no concrete steps had been provided by the company to resolve the matter.

“The last discussion I had with TCN was about unpaid compensation. I said I would pay—just show us the buildings or persons to pay. Up till now, nothing has been presented,” Governor Nwifuru said.

The governor emphasized that resolving these electricity challenges is critical for attracting industries and achieving the state’s economic development goals.