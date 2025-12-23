Nwifuru directs appointees to resign ahead of LG elections to avoid disqualification

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has directed all government appointees intending to contest in the forthcoming local government elections to resign their positions, warning that failure to do so could lead to disqualification from party primaries.

The directive was disclosed by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, following the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting and the groundbreaking ceremony for the party’s permanent secretariat in Abakaliki.

Emegha explained that the governor’s decision aims to prevent avoidable litigations that could undermine the credibility of the local government elections.

“The governor has made it very clear that any public servant under his appointment who wishes to contest must resign at least 30 days before the primary election. Anyone who fails to resign on or before December 20 is not qualified to contest,” he said.

The APC chairman added that the directive is part of efforts to ensure fairness, transparency, and strict compliance with electoral guidelines, emphasizing that the party will not tolerate actions that could trigger post-election court disputes.

During the SEC meeting, key decisions ahead of the party’s congresses and primaries were approved. The congresses will begin at the ward level, progress through local government, zonal, and state levels, and culminate in the national convention in March.

Emegha noted that the party adopted Option A4 and the delegate system for conducting congresses and primaries, with all procedures aligned with the APC constitution and ratified by relevant party organs.

On nomination fees, he said the ₦25 million fee for local government chairmanship aspirants remains, but the party will limit the number of forms sold to two or three aspirants per local government area to manage competition and promote unity.

He also stressed the importance of party cohesion, noting that while disagreements are natural, they must be resolved through dialogue and consensus.

“The most important thing is to come together and agree on a common front that will benefit everyone,” Emegha said, adding that the SEC meeting ended peacefully and that the APC in Ebonyi remains committed to transparency, internal democracy, and sustained political dominance in the state.