NUC visits Iconic Open University for B.CHS. Community Health Science verification

A panel from the National Universities Commission (NUC) has visited Iconic Open University as part of the resource verification exercise for Bachelor of Science (B.CHS.) in the Community Health programme.

A statement by the University Registrar, Dr Muhammad Sanusi, said the visit was aimed at assessing the institution’s academic facilities, staffing, curriculum, and learning resources to ensure compliance with NUC standards for programme accreditation.

The statement revealed that the panel, led by Professor Saka Muhammad and accompanied by other NUC representatives, “was at Iconic University to verify the human and material resources put in place for the commencement of the programme.”

Mr Sanusi reaffirmed the commitment of Iconic University to providing accessible, quality education through open and distance learning, in line with global best practices in tertiary education in Nigeria and beyond.